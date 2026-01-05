Advertisement

Sri Lanka-based Siam City Cement (Lanka) Ltd, operating as INSEE Lanka, has appointed Thusith C. Gunawarnasuriya as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2026.

Gunawarnasuriya succeeds Nandana Ekanayake, who will continue in his role as chairman. The company said the leadership transition is intended to ensure continuity and strategic stability.

A long-serving executive, Gunawarnasuriya has held senior roles at INSEE Lanka during its earlier iterations under Holcim and LafargeHolcim. He rejoined the company in January 2025 as chief operating officer, where he was credited with driving revenue growth, improving EBITDA performance and strengthening organisational capability.

INSEE Lanka said Gunawarnasuriya brings more than 25 years of multi-industry and international leadership experience, with prior senior positions across manufacturing, consumer goods and technology sectors in South Asia and Southeast Asia.