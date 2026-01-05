Advertisement

Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf Cement Co has reinstated the role of managing director, reversing an earlier board decision to abolish the position, according to a disclosure filed with Tadawul.

The board has appointed Bakr bin Atef Sindi as managing director, effective 4 January 2026.

Al Jouf Cement said the move forms part of its approved organisational structure. Sindi brings more than 25 years of professional experience spanning institutional transformation, corporate governance, supply chains and strategic planning.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from King Abdulaziz University and has previously held senior leadership roles across industrial and financial organisations. He has also served on the boards of several companies, the statement added.