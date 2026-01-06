Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Morocco fell 15 per cent YoY to 1,098,990t in December 2025 from 1,292,804t, according to the country’s cement association, APC.

The wholesale market, the largest segment in the country, reduced its off-take by 22.6 per cent YoY to 555,066t in December 2025 from 716,995t. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete segment declined by just under four per cent to 293,702t from 305,780t in December 2024. The prefabricated products market was the only one to show growth – by one per cent – to 130,800t from 129,571t. The infrastructure sector decreased its purchases by 16 per cent YoY to 78,456t from 93,443t while the building segment’s deliveries reported a 9.3 per cent drop YoY to 35,966t from 39,652t in December 2024. Dispatches to the mortars market were down 32.1 per cent YoY to 5001t from 7368t.

Dispatches in 2025

Cement deliveries for the January-December 2025 increased 8.2 per cent YoY to 14.817Mt from 13.693Mt in 2024.

Dispatches to the wholesale market edged up by 1.7 per cent YoY to 8.021Mt in 2025 from 7.888Mt in 2024, but the strongest growth was seen in the ready-mix concrete segment, where dispatches expanded by 23.6 per cent YoY to 3.78Mt from 3.059Mt. The prefabricated market increased its off-take by 15.1 per cent YoY to 1.533Mt from 1.332Mt in 2024, but deliveries saw more moderate growth in the building segment, up by one per cent to 0.433Mt from 0.429Mt, over the same period. Dispatches to the infrastructure market rose by 7.5 per cent YoY to 0.984Mt in 2025 from 0.915Mt in 2024. Deliveries to the mortars segment declined by 4.7 per cent YoY to 65,900t from 69,147t in 2024.