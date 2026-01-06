Advertisement

India’s Shree Cement Ltd has received been advised of an official communication from India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) ordering an investigation under the Companies Act, 2013.

The company said it has been asked to furnish specific information, but clarified that the inquiry “will have no impact on financial, business operations or other activities.”

Shree Cement is India’s third-largest producer by capacity and has been pursuing a phased expansion strategy, including capacity additions and potential strategic acquisitions to support long-term growth.

While the nature of the investigation has not been detailed publicly, industry observers note that Shree Cement continues to deliver operational performance and growth, and the company’s management has reaffirmed its confidence in the robustness of its compliance and reporting frameworks.