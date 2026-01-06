Advertisement

Maple Leaf Cement has announced key board and executive appointments, according to a notice filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company said its board of directors has re-appointed Tariq Sayeed Saigol as Chairman of the Board in a non-executive capacity. In addition, Sayeed Tariq Saigol has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer for a further three-year term, effective 1 January 2026.

Maple Leaf said the appointments are in line with its corporate governance framework and are intended to ensure continuity in leadership as the company advances its operational and strategic objectives.