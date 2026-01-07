Advertisement

Pakistan recorded a marginal increase of 1.47 per cent in cement dispatches during December 2025.

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), total cement dispatches in December 2025 stood at 4.35Mt, compared with 4.28Mt in December 2024. Domestic dispatches rose by 6.42 per cent to 3.73Mt from 3.50Mt a year earlier. In contrast, exports declined sharply by 20.66 per cent to 621,685t from 783,550.00t in the same month last year.

zone-wise dispatches

Northern cement mills dispatched 3.15Mt in December 2025, reflecting a 5.56 per cent increase from 2.99Mt in December 2024. Meanwhile, south-based mills reported dispatches of 1.19Mt, down 7.94 per cent from 1.29Mt in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic dispatches from north mills increased by 9.75 per cent to 3.15Mt from 2.87Mt, while south mills supplied 572,263t to local markets, marking an 8.81 per cent decline.

Exports from south-based mills fell by 7.14 per cent to 621,685.00t, compared with 669,461.00t in December 2024. No exports were recorded from northern mills during the month.

1HFY26 performance

During the first half of fiscal year 2026, total cement dispatches reached 25.78Mt, up 9.67 per cent from 23.51Mt in the same period last year. Domestic dispatches increased by 13.11 per cent to 21.15Mt from 18.70Mt, while exports declined by 3.73 per cent to 4.63Mt.

North-based mills recorded domestic dispatches of 17.92Mt, showing a 14.67 per cent increase, although exports dropped by 18.53 per cent to 808,506t. Overall, total dispatches from northern mills rose by 12.68 per cent to 18.72Mt.

Southern mills posted domestic dispatches of 3.24Mt, up 5.22 per cent, while exports remained largely unchanged at 3.82Mt. As a result, total dispatches from southern mills increased by 2.39 per cent to 7.06Mt.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan