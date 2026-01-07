Advertisement

Crown Cement PLC has secured a strong credit rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh Ltd (CRAB), underscoring the company’s solid financial standing and operational stability.

In a disclosure titled “price sensitive information on credit rating,” CRAB assigned Crown Cement an AA1 (LR) rating for its long-term liabilities and an ST-2 rating for short-term obligations. The ratings, which carry a stable outlook, will remain valid until 31 December 2026.

The assessment was conducted on the basis of the company’s audited financial statements for the years ended 30 June 2023, 30 June 2024, and 30 June 2025, along with other relevant qualitative and quantitative information available at the time of evaluation.

The stable outlook reflects CRAB’s confidence in Crown Cement’s capacity to sustain its financial performance and meet its debt commitments over the near to medium term. Market observers note that the strong ratings highlight the company’s sound business fundamentals, disciplined financial management, and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges within the cement industry.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan