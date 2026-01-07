Advertisement

The government of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has rejected claims that it was responsible for a recent increase in cement prices in the state, following criticism from the opposition.

In a joint statement, state industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani said cement prices are set by private manufacturers and are regulated under the oversight of the Competition Commission of India, not by the state government. They confirmed that the latest increase amounts to INR5 (US$0.01) per bag.

The ministers added that the current administration has not imposed any new taxes on cement that could have triggered the price rise. They also claimed that cement prices during the previous BJP-led state government were INR40–50 per bag higher than current levels.

Chauhan and Dharmani accused the leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, of misleading the public and urged political leaders to verify facts before making public statements. They said the government remains committed to managing inflation through welfare schemes aimed at supporting vulnerable sections of society.

Cement pricing has been a politically sensitive issue in Himachal Pradesh, where demand is influenced by infrastructure activity, housing construction and post-disaster rebuilding needs.