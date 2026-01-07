Advertisement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has reported record production volumes in 2025, marking a major industrial milestone for the French clinker-free cement producer as demand for low-carbon construction materials accelerates.

The company said it sold 50,700t of zero per cent clinker cement during the year, more than three times its 2024 volumes and slightly above its internal target of 50,000t. Production growth was achieved despite a subdued French construction market and reflects what Hoffmann Green described as the rapid adoption of its decarbonised cement solutions across multiple segments.

Co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said 2025 represented a “major strategic and industrial breakthrough,” supported by new partnerships, market diversification and the full utilisation of the company’s industrial assets.

During the year, Hoffmann Green supplied cement to more than 330 construction sites, delivering around 145,000m3 of clinker-free concrete and supporting an estimated 20,000 concrete mixer truck deliveries nationwide. The company attributed the growth to the continued expansion of its partner network, which now includes nearly 500 companies spanning ready-mix producers, contractors, developers and infrastructure specialists.

A key contributor to volume growth was Hoffmann Green’s diversification strategy, launched in late 2024, targeting infrastructure, renewable energy projects, underground networks and waste treatment facilities, alongside its traditional housing focus.

Looking ahead, Hoffmann Green said it is now operating at full industrial capacity and has set a target of 100,000t of zero per cent clinker cement sales in 2026, supported by an expanded customer base, new certifications and projects expected to come fully on stream next year.