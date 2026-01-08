Advertisement

Despite persistent challenges in the global cement industry, Xuan Thanh Cement has maintained strong growth momentum, recording a significant increase in exports that reinforces its position as one of Vietnam’s leading cement producers.

In 2025, the company exported around 5Mt of cement, representing growth of more than 50 per cent compared with 2024. Xuan Thanh Cement continued to expand its international footprint, with rising shipment volumes across multiple regions. The producer successfully delivered large, consecutive consignments to demanding markets with strict quality and environmental requirements, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Singapore and several countries in Latin America.

A key driver of this expansion has been the company’s achievement of two major environmental certifications. Xuan Thanh Cement secured both the Singapore Green Building Product certification and the Environmental Product Declaration, which provides transparent, third-party verified disclosure of a product’s environmental impact under the International EPD System. These credentials have strengthened the company’s access to markets that are tightening sustainability regulations in line with net-zero targets, notably Europe, the United States, Japan and Singapore.

Supported by modern production technology and internationally recognised green standards, Xuan Thanh Cement enters 2026 well positioned to pursue new export opportunities, while contributing to the growing global presence and reputation of Vietnamese cement brands.