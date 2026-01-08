Advertisement

CIMAF, the Moroccan cement manufacturer, has announced an investment of CFA27bn to develop a clinker production unit in Gabon, in line with the government’s decision to ban clinker imports from 1 January 2027.

The project is intended to strengthen the company’s industrial presence in the country while supporting Gabon’s push for industrial self-sufficiency. By producing clinker locally, CIMAF aims to reduce dependence on imports and improve supply reliability for the domestic construction sector.

According to company officials, the investment will raise CIMAF Gabon’s cement production capacity to 1.85Mta, well above estimated local demand of around 900,000tpa.

The project forms part of a wider national strategy to substitute imports and revitalise the cement sector, while reducing external dependence and helping to lower costs in the construction industry.