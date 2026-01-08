Advertisement

Norm OJSC has completed a major capacity expansion at its Norm Cement plant, increasing annual clinker production from 1.76Mt to 2.0Mt. The upgrade represents a near 14 per cent increase, adding around 240,000tpa of clinker capacity.

The project was delivered with the participation of international partners including BTIEC, Gebr. Pfeiffer and Claudius Peters.

Chief executive Henning Sasse said the expansion aligns with the company’s long-term strategy, despite domestic cement supply currently exceeding demand. He noted that the additional capacity supports both future infrastructure needs and the development of clinker exports to regional markets.

Alongside the capacity increase, Norm continues to invest in specialised products, including oil-well cement for the energy sector. The company is currently the sole producer of oil-well cement in Azerbaijan and exports the product to several Central Asian countries. In 2021, Norm became the first producer in the South Caucasus to obtain API certification for oil-well cement.

The company has also taken steps to reduce its environmental footprint, cutting the clinker factor in cement production by five per cent since last year, enabling around 85,000t of clinker to be redirected into additional cement output.

Norm OJSC forms part of NEQSOL Holding, which said the investment supports the long-term industrial development of Azerbaijan.