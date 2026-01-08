Advertisement

CIMPOR has completed the rollout of 5G Standalone Private Mobile Networks across all three of its cement production units in Portugal, marking a major step in the group’s digital transformation and Industry 4.0 strategy.

The latest activation at the Souselas plant in Coimbra follows earlier deployments at Alhandra and Loulé. The project was delivered in partnership with Vodafone Portugal and Ericsson.

CIMPOR said the dedicated private 5G networks provide low-latency, interference-free connectivity, enabling advanced applications such as real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart video surveillance, drone-based inspections and digital twin visualisation. The infrastructure is designed to operate reliably in demanding industrial environments, including areas with dust, vibration and heavy equipment.

According to the company, the introduction of smart production systems supported by the new networks is expected to generate annual efficiency gains of US$10–15m, including savings from reduced maintenance downtime and improved operational performance. CIMPOR also said the digital tools could contribute to a reduction of up to 140,000t of CO 2 through improved process optimisation.

CIMPOR said it is now assessing the expansion of private 5G networks to other parts of its global operations, using the Portuguese deployment as a scalable blueprint for future digital and automation initiatives.