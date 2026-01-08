Beumer Group has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Taicang, China, strengthening its global production network and reaffirming its long-term commitment to the Chinese market. The opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of Beumer China and the group’s 90th anniversary worldwide.

The new facility covers a land area of around 33,350m², with approximately 23,000m² of manufacturing space across two workshops and supporting infrastructure. Construction was completed in just 12 months, from July 2024 to June 2025, supported by efficient project management and strong cooperation with local authorities. The site is now fully integrated into Beumer’s global manufacturing network, enabling more efficient service to customers across China, the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. Two new wholly owned foreign enterprises have also been established in Taicang to support expanded operations.

Designed as a modern, digital and sustainable production base, the facility features advanced manufacturing technologies and smart factory principles to enhance efficiency and product quality while minimising environmental impact.

Beumer China, established in 2005, has grown into a full-scope operation serving industries including airports, logistics, cement, minerals and mining, with a workforce of around 400.