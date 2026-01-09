Advertisement

TITAN Group has agreed to acquire Keystone Cement Co through its US-listed subsidiary Titan America, further expanding its footprint in the US Mid-Atlantic cement market.

The transaction, announced on 9 January 2026, covers Keystone’s integrated cement plant and aggregates operations in Pennsylvania. The plant operates one of the most efficient kilns in the Lehigh Valley, with clinker capacity of 0.9Mta and is well positioned to serve an estimated 5.6Mta addressable market across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Ohio.

TITAN said the acquisition will strengthen its exposure to infrastructure-led growth and improve operating margins through synergies with existing assets, including Essex Cement (New Jersey), Roanoke Cement (Virginia) and Titan America’s fly ash processing network operated with Separation Technologies.

The agreed purchase price is US$310m subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Bill Zarkalis, president and CEO of Titan America, said the deal aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to scale its core materials business along the US East Coast. “It also demonstrates our disciplined M&A strategy - acquiring assets where our operational capabilities, commercial network, and financial strength can create substantial shareholder value,” he added.

Commenting on the transaction, BNP Paribas analyst Anna Schumacher said: “This acquisition makes strategic sense for Titan America to build scale in the high-growth Mid-Atlantic region with obvious network synergies… Overall, a positive development, in our view.”

The acquisition supports TITAN’s Forward 2029 strategy, which prioritises capacity expansion and inorganic growth in core cement and alternative materials markets.