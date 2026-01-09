Advertisement

The World Cement Association has appointed Philippe Richart as its new chief executive officer, effective 8 January 2026.

Richart succeeds Ian Riley, who joined the association in 2019 and played a key role in strengthening the WCA’s position as an independent global voice for the cement sector.

Richart brings more than 30 years of international experience in the cement industry, having held senior leadership roles across Asia, Africa and Europe. His career includes project development, operations and regional management positions at Lafarge and later Holcim, as well as experience in both high-growth and volatile markets.

Welcoming the appointment, Rong Yakun, secretary general of the WCA, said: “I wish to extend my welcome to Philippe Richart as the new CEO of WCA, and I am looking forward to working together with him towards the growth of WCA and continuing to provide services to the global cement industry.”

Richart said the association has a key role to play as the sector responds to challenges including decarbonisation, global overcapacity and rising energy costs. He added that his priorities include strengthening member engagement and promoting collaboration, innovation, digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies across the global cement industry.