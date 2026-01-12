Advertisement

Medcem Cement Group has taken another major step in its global growth strategy by commissioning a new cement terminal at the Port of Trieste, one of the most important logistics hubs in the Adriatic region. This strategic investment significantly strengthens Medcem’s presence in Europe and provides direct access to the Italian, Slovenian, and Croatian markets.

The Trieste terminal has been developed through a strategic partnership with Seadock (Samer Group), reviving previously underutilised port infrastructure and transforming it into a modern bulk cement logistics facility. The project represents a brownfield investment of over EUR3m and includes an advanced system that allows bulk cement to be unloaded from vessels directly into storage silos via an underground pipeline. The terminal is expected to generate an additional 120,000t of annual cargo capacity.

With this investment, Medcem further expands its European logistics and distribution network while reinforcing its vertically integrated business model. The new terminal enables faster and more efficient access to key international markets, allows Medcem to reach end users directly, increases self-consumption, and enhances sales capabilities through company-owned facilities.

The project also highlights Seadock’s operational expertise and the Port of Trieste’s role as a high-potential industrial hub, capable of handling both bulk logistics and complex out-of-gauge shipments.

As Medcem Cement Group, we remain committed to pursuing international investments with determination, strengthening our global competitiveness, and successfully representing the Turkish cement industry on the international stage.