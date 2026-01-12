Advertisement

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (Heidelberg Materials group) has received national recognition after winning the Indonesian CSR Awards (ICA) 2025 for its Jangkrik BOS program (Jangkrik Bisa Membuat Orang Sukses). The award, presented by the Corporate Forum for CSR Development (CFCD) at a ceremony held at Hotel Bidakara, highlights the company’s strong commitment to structured, consistent, and sustainable corporate social responsibility practices.

The Jangkrik BOS program was acknowledged for its success in creating shared value through community-based economic empowerment in areas surrounding Indocement’s operations. By implementing an integrated cricket-farming model from upstream to downstream, the initiative has generated new business opportunities and employment, including for vulnerable community groups. In addition to its social and economic impact, the program promotes productive and environmentally friendly use of post-mining land, supporting long-term sustainability.

This achievement reinforces Indocement’s commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company stated that it will continue to develop CSR initiatives that deliver lasting positive impacts for communities and the environment.