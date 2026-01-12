Advertisement

UAE-based building materials supplier Emirates Steel Arkan, trading as Emsteel, has reported a 209 per cent improvement in net profits for 9M25-26 thanks to an increase in steel, cement and clinker sales.

Net profits reached AED283m (US$77m) the company announced in a statement published on the Abu Dhabi Securities exchange.

Revenues improved 10 per cent YoY to AED6.5bn with cement and clinker sales growing by 17 per cent and contributing AED652m (a 21 per cent rise YoY) to those figures.

The Abu Dhabi-based company has increased production capacity to meet demand from landmark projects such as Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport and an extension to the Dubai Metro. Its Al Ain Cement factory has a capacity of 4.5Mta.



In May last year it signed a strategic partnership with Finnish company Magsort to produce decarbonised cement from steel slag, the first such initiative in the region, following a successful industrial-scale pilot.