Advertisement

India’s NCL Industries (NCL Group) has reported a five per cent YoY increase in cement production for 3Q25-26, ended 31 December 2025.

The company produced 694,854t of cement during the quarter, compared with 661,049t in Q3FY25. Cement dispatches also rose by five per cent, reaching 693,229t, up from 662,936t a year earlier.

In contrast, performance across NCL Industries’ other product segments weakened. Cement board production fell by 41 per cent YoY to 11,907t, while dispatches declined by 25 per cent to 14,096t. Ready-mix concrete (RMC) production and sales decreased by 18 per cent to 65,939m3.

The company did not provide forward guidance but said the quarter reflected diverging demand trends across its construction materials portfolio.