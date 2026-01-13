Advertisement

Cemex has been included on CDP’s 2025 “A List” for climate action, the highest rating awarded by the global environmental disclosure platform, recognising the company’s transparency and performance on climate-related issues.

The designation places Cemex among a small group of companies worldwide judged to demonstrate environmental leadership through comprehensive disclosure, effective climate risk management and measurable action aligned with global decarbonisation goals. The assessment is based on Cemex’s response to CDP’s 2025 Climate Change questionnaire.

“We are very proud to have achieved this recognition for our efforts in climate change disclosure,” said Ricardo Naya, Cemex executive vice president of sustainability, operations and ventures. “Disclosure is vital to taking meaningful action, and we remain committed to driving change in profitable decarbonisation for the benefit of all our global stakeholders.”

In 2025, more than 22,000 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP, representing over half of global market capitalisation, with only four per cent achieving an A rating. Cemex also received an A- score for water security, reflecting its practices in transparency and water management.

CDP scores are increasingly used by investors and supply chains to inform decision-making, underlining the growing importance of environmental disclosure and performance across global industries.

Other cement companies to recieve the highest rating for climate included Holcim, Heidelberg Materials, Cementir Holding and Asia Cement Corp.