Türkiye is planning to construct a major cement production facility in Jawzjan province, Afghanistan, with an estimated investment of US$150–200m, according to the Turkish Consul General in northern Afghanistan.

The announcement came during a meeting between Murat Dikmen, Türkiye’s Consul General based in Mazar-i-Sharif, and Mawlawi Abdullah Sarhadi, governor of Jawzjan. Dikmen said the cement factory project will create employment opportunities for hundreds of people in the province, underscoring Turkey’s broader development cooperation in the region.

The proposed plant aligns with wider efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s domestic cement industry, where several facilities are planned or under construction, including the Yateem Taq cement project in Jawzjan and others in provinces such as Baghlan and Kandahar.

While details on capacity and timelines were not disclosed, the investment reflects continued interest by Turkish firms and officials in participating in Afghanistan’s construction materials sector. Earlier agreements involving Turkish companies have included commitments of similar scale and scope, aimed at boosting local production capacity and supporting infrastructure development.

The cement sector in Afghanistan has been growing incrementally, with multiple projects underway to reduce reliance on imports and support reconstruction and public works across the country.