Sky Ports Group for Shipping and Stevedoring has begun construction of a bulk cement export terminal at its multi-purpose facility in East Port Said Port, backed by investments of US$50m. The project is designed to boost Egyptian cement exports and open access to new international markets.

Tarek Hussein, chairman of Sky Ports, said the feasibility study took nearly two years due to challenges caused by a lack of bulk cement storage silos that meet international standards. This shortage had previously limited Egypt’s export potential despite surplus domestic production. He added that the project supports the government’s strategy to expand exports of finished products and improve the global competitiveness of Egyptian goods.

The terminal will comply with strict international requirements, including those of markets such as the United States, which had previously restricted imports of Egyptian bulk cement. The facility will include eight concrete silos, each with a capacity of 20,000t, providing total storage of 160,000t. Daily handling capacity will reach 20,000t, enabling the terminal to serve Panamax-class vessels.

Construction will start with two silos offering 40,000t of capacity, with operations scheduled to begin in January 2026. Full capacity is expected by the end of 2027. Once completed, the terminal is forecast to lift Egypt’s cement exports to between 4 and 6Mta.