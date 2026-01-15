Advertisement

CDL Academy Sdn Bhd, the learning and development arm of YTL Cement Group, has formalised a strategic partnership with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to strengthen talent development and advance sustainable construction practices in Malaysia. The collaboration was sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 9 January 2026, underscoring a shared commitment to industry-relevant education, applied learning, and innovation.

The MoU was signed by UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim and CDL Academy Chairman Dato’ Sr Mohd Zaid Zakaria. It builds on an existing relationship between the two organisations and aims to bridge academia and industry by providing students with meaningful exposure to real-world construction challenges.

Through this partnership, UTM and CDL Academy will collaborate on professional training programmes, student internships, academic exchanges, workshops, seminars, and joint innovation projects. Key focus areas include green building materials, advanced construction technologies, and cost management solutions that support sustainable development.

As Malaysia’s leading engineering and technology university, UTM continues to prioritise partnerships that enhance research impact and graduate employability. CDL Academy, established in 2019, has already delivered more than 100 learning engagements to over 10,000 participants. This collaboration further strengthens its role in nurturing industry-ready talent. The MoU will run for three years, with joint coordinators ensuring measurable outcomes for students, researchers, and the construction sector.