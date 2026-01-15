Advertisement

Pacific Cement Ltd (PCL) has suffered another disruption to operations, with cement production temporarily halted following a technical issue at its plant. In a statement to the South Pacific Stock Exchange, parent company Fijian Holdings Ltd (FHL) said the cement mill ceased production in mid-December 2025 due to a fault in the cement mill motor.

FHL confirmed that repair works on the motor have been completed and that full commissioning activities are currently underway. Based on technical assessments, the company expects the process to take about one week, with cement production and normal supply resuming by next week.

During the downtime, supplies of 40kg General Blend and General Portland (GP) cement will be temporarily unavailable until the mill returns to operation.

The latest stoppage highlights ongoing challenges at the PCL facility, where production interruptions have become increasingly frequent due to ageing infrastructure and machinery. The cement mill, which has been in operation since 1962, has experienced repeated breakdowns in recent years, impacting both output and profitability.

At FHL’s annual general meeting in 2024, management revealed plans to replace the existing plant with a new facility over the next two to three years. However, these plans have yet to be realised. Addressing shareholders at the meeting, FHL chief executive officer Jaoji Koroi acknowledged that persistent mechanical failures at the ageing mill have continued to undermine production performance.