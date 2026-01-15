Advertisement

The global market for green cement is expected to expand significantly over the coming decade, driven by tightening environmental regulation, corporate decarbonisation targets and growing demand for lower-carbon construction materials.

According to data published by India-based market research firm Astute Analytica, the green cement market was valued at US$45.98bn in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$95.82bn by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5 per cent between 2025 and 2033.

Adoption is accelerating across several key regions. In North America, green cement products were specified in around 60 new commercial building projects during 2024, reflecting rising uptake among developers seeking to reduce embodied carbon. Europe has seen broader penetration in the residential sector, with more than 150 housing developments reported to have incorporated lower-carbon cementitious materials, supported by regulatory pressure and green building standards.

The technology sector is emerging as an important demand driver. Astute Analytica notes that a number of planned data centre projects scheduled for construction in 2025 have committed to using green cement, aligning with wider ESG commitments and efforts to limit the environmental impact of rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

Alongside established low-clinker and supplementary cementitious material (SCM) solutions, newer technologies are also attracting attention. These include bio-cement concepts based on microbial-induced calcite precipitation, which aim to bind aggregates while potentially sequestering carbon dioxide. While such technologies remain at an early stage of development and deployment, they underline the breadth of innovation currently shaping the green cement landscape.

Overall, the market outlook suggests continued growth as both public and private sector stakeholders increasingly prioritise lower-carbon construction materials, although cost, standards and scalability remain key challenges for wider adoption.