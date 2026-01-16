Advertisement

Holcim has signed a commercial agreement with Climate Earth to expand the automation of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) across its European operations, significantly reducing the time required to generate these third-party verified documents from weeks to just minutes. The agreement builds on a successful collaboration that has already seen Climate Earth’s automatic EPD generator deployed at nearly 200 Holcim cement and ready-mix plants in 14 countries over the past three years.

EPDs are independently verified documents that provide a transparent assessment of a product’s environmental impact, covering indicators such as carbon footprint, resource use, and waste generation. They play a vital role in helping specifiers, regulators, and customers make informed decisions and support compliance with sustainability standards and green building certifications.

Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence at Holcim, said the collaboration will enable the company to provide verified environmental data for all ready-mix and cement products in Europe. He noted that it positions Holcim to meet forthcoming EU regulatory requirements, including Digital Product Passports for cement from 2028, while helping customers clearly differentiate sustainable construction choices.

By integrating real-time environmental data, Holcim is transforming how it measures and reports impact, responding faster to market and regulatory demands. The agreement supports Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, reinforcing its leadership in digitalization and sustainable construction, and enhancing transparency for low-carbon solutions such as ECOPact and ECOPlanet.