Huaxin Gayur JV, a China–Tajikistan joint venture cement producer, has set production targets for 2026 with planned output valued at more than TJS750m (US$80.3m), according to the press service of Tajikistan’s Sughd region.

During a visit to the Bobojon Ghafurov district, regional chairman Rajab Ahmadzoda said the Huaxin Gayur JV plant remains one of the largest industrial facilities in northern Tajikistan and plays an important role in meeting domestic cement demand and supporting employment. The company has invested in on-site worker facilities, including dormitories and a canteen.

The plant has a designed capacity of 3300tpd, equivalent to more than 1Mta of cement. It produces several cement grades, including 400, 500 and 600, which comply with international standards. Local authorities said this positions the plant to support import substitution while also remaining competitive in export markets.