India’s Nuvoco Vistas Corp has reported a return to consolidated profitability in the December 2025 quarter, posting a net profit of INR4.94bn (US$59m) compared with a loss in the corresponding period a year earlier. The result also exceeded the INR3.64bn profit recorded in the September quarter, supported by a sharp improvement in operating performance.

Consolidated revenue at the cement producer rose by 12 per cent YoY to INR270.1bn, while cement sales volumes increased by seven per cent to 5Mt. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed by 50 per cent YoY to INR38.6bn, contrasting with sequential profit declines reported by several other Indian cement producers during the period, partly linked to pricing adjustments following GST-related changes.

Commenting on the results, managing director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said: “Despite early macroeconomic challenges from prolonged monsoon and festivities that softened demand in October and November, December saw healthy double-digit growth, demonstrating strong recovery momentum. The company delivered its highest-ever third quarter volume and a 50 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA, driven by a sustained focus on premiumisation and operational excellence.”

Nuvoco said premium products accounted for 44 per cent of volumes during the quarter, marking a second consecutive record high. The company is targeting an expansion of its cement capacity by 10Mta to 35Mta by the next financial year, supported by a planned 4Mta organic expansion in eastern India and the proposed acquisition of Vadraj Cement, which has 6Mta of capacity in western India.