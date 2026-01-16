Advertisement

Kazakhstan-focused producer Steppe Cement Ltd has reported increased revenue to the London Stock Exchange, where the company is listed.

Revenue reached KZT52.38bn(US102m) in 2025, a 33 per cent YoY improvement.

Cement sales increased by 21 per cent to 2.1Mt, all sold domestically. Steppe added that its factory is currently operating at capacity. The average price for cement increased by 10 per cent to KZT25,266 per tonne from KZT22,916 per tonne.

Strong housing construction in Kazakhstan has also increased cement consumption from 11.9Mt to 14.5Mtin 2025, albeit the company’s share of that market fell slightly from 14.5 to 14.3 per cent.

Steppe is targeting an increase in cement production capacity to 2.5Mt to meet “increasing demand”, with plans to upgrade a clinker line to 4500tpd (currently 3000tpd) by the summer of 2027.

The company also reported a change of CEO, with Petr Durnev stepping into the role. Former CEO Javier del Ser now becomes Executive Chair, with Non-Executive Chair Xavier Blutel stepping down.