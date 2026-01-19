Advertisement

Holcibel SA has completed the sale of its majority stake in Holcim (Liban) SAL, finalising the transaction on 9 January 2026.

The company sold all 10,162,777 of its shares in Holcim Liban, representing 52.07 per cent of the cement producer’s issued share capital, to BZL Cement Holding SAL and North Pine SAL. The transaction was executed through two block trades on the Beirut Stock Exchange and settled in fresh US dollars at a price of US$3.15 per share, for a total consideration of US$32.01m.

At the time of the transaction, Holcim Liban shares were trading at LBP72.00 on the local market. Following completion, BZL Cement Holding holds 6,259,569 shares, equivalent to a 32.07 per cent equity stake, while North Pine SAL owns 3,903,208 shares, or 20 per cent of the company.