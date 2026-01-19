Advertisement

Pacific Lime and Cement Ltd has appointed Kevin Savory as Chief Executive Officer – Cement, effective 12 January 2026.

Mr Savory will work alongside John McBride, CEO – Lime, with the support of the company’s Lime and Cement Advisory Board. He brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across lime, cement and construction materials, with operational and commercial roles spanning Australia, Papua New Guinea and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Pacific Lime and Cement said Mr Savory has extensive experience across quarrying, processing, logistics, pricing strategy and market development, as well as downstream construction materials. His previous roles include serving as CEO of Mayur Resources’ cement and lime business between 2018 and 2020, where he led commercialisation and feasibility work in Papua New Guinea.

He has also held senior positions at Cement Australia and Holcim, managing cement, lime, slag and fly ash portfolios, and later served as Managing Director of Infrastructure Products Australia at CRH, overseeing acquisitions and business integration.

The company said the appointment supports its ongoing focus on strengthening leadership capability across its cement operations and advancing growth in key regional markets.