Egypt’s Misr Beni Suef Cement has obtained Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for three of its core cement products, underscoring its decarbonisation efforts, the company said in a social media post on 13 January 2026.

The certified products are CEM I 42.5 N, CEM I 42.5 R and CEM I 52.5 N, with reported emissions of 806kg of CO2 per tonne, 813kg of CO2 per tonne and 820kg of CO2 per tonne, respectively. The company said the results represent the lowest CO2 emission levels in Egypt for this product category.

The EPDs were issued under the International EPD System and independently verified by Intertek. They comply with ISO 14025 and EN 15804+A2 standards and are based on a comprehensive life cycle assessment covering the full production process.

Misr Beni Suef Cement said emissions for the certified products are more than 180kg of CO2 per tonne lower than comparable local products. The company added that the achievement reinforces its position as a leader in operational efficiency and decarbonisation within Egypt’s cement sector, while supporting the transition towards a more sustainable construction industry.