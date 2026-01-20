Advertisement

Helsinki-based Coolbrook has appointed Robin von Plettenberg to its board of directors with immediate effect, strengthening governance as the company advances the industrial deployment of its decarbonisation technologies.

Coolbrook said von Plettenberg will work closely with the executive leadership team to help shape long-term strategy, support financing activities and reinforce board oversight. The appointment follows recently announced partnerships and projects with Adani and other global industrial groups.

Von Plettenberg brings extensive experience in turbomachinery, clean technology commercialisation and large-scale industrial project delivery. He has previously held senior executive and board roles at Quest One, MAN Energy Solutions, now known as Everllence, and McKinsey & Company. As chief executive of Quest One, he played a key role in scaling green technology solutions, building on a strong technical and industrial background developed at MAN Energy Solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, von Plettenberg said Coolbrook’s technology has the potential to deliver transformative reductions in global CO 2 emissions at industrial scale.

Coolbrook chief executive Joonas Rauramo said the appointment would strengthen the board as the company moves from innovation to large-scale industrial deployment.