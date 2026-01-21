Advertisement



Russian cement producers are facing mounting pressure from weak domestic demand and rising import competition, with major producer Cemros suspending or scaling back operations at several plants in 2025, according to reports..

Cemros halted production at its Belgorod and Ulyanovsk facilities and reduced activity at its Lipetsk plant, where only grinding, packing and laboratory operations remain in place. The company cited falling construction demand and intensified competition from low-cost cement imports, particularly from Belarus and Iran, as key factors behind the decisions.

The Belgorod plant, previously a major supplier to Moscow and central Russia, ceased operations in mid-2025. Meanwhile, Ulyanovskcement has entered phased conservation, with previously planned investments of RUB800m (US$9.1m) shelved despite earlier spending to restart the facility. Lipetsk, with a capacity of around 1Mta, continues limited output and has historically supplied high-profile projects including Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

Industry body Soyuzcement estimates cement imports into Russia reached at least 3.7Mt in 2025, doubling their market share over two years to around six per cent. Russia’s cement output fell 9.4 per cent year-on-year to 55.4Mt in 11M25, while demand declined nine per cent to an estimated 60.6Mt for the full year.

Market participants expect further pressure in 2026, with developers forecasting an additional 8–9 per cent fall in cement demand amid continued weakness in mass-market housing construction.