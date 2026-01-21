Advertisement

Egypt’s Ministerial Group for Industrial Development has approved the issuance of three new licences to establish cement factories, each with a single production line, alongside expansion projects at several existing plants, as the government moves to secure supply and stabilise prices.

The decision was taken during the group’s 37th meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir. He said the move aims to meet domestic demand, ensure the availability of cement at reasonable prices and support the stability of the construction and building sector.

Al-Wazir said the new projects are part of a broader strategy to strengthen industrial capacity and prepare for potential large-scale demand, particularly in light of regional reconstruction plans, including the rebuilding of Gaza. The cement projects are expected to be completed and enter commercial production within one year.

The meeting also approved two new industrial projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone with total investments of US$1.29bn. These include a US$1bn chemicals complex and a US$291m vehicle tyre manufacturing plant, both subject to energy allocation approvals.

In addition, officials discussed measures to address power supply disruptions affecting factories, improve inspection governance, and review gas payment arrears owed by ceramic manufacturers, as part of efforts to support stable industrial activity.