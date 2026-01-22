Advertisement

Holcim UK has announced the appointment of Krish Patel as plant manager of its new Tilbury Cement Works, a state-of-the-art facility currently under construction at the Port of Tilbury. The multi-million-pound development, due to open in summer 2026, is a key part of Holcim’s strategy to drive sustainable construction through innovation, circularity and decarbonisation.

Mr Patel joins the project at a critical stage, with civil works completed and structural and mechanical installation now under way. He will oversee preparations for operational readiness, including building the on-site team, implementing systems and procedures, and preparing the facility for full operation. Once complete, the terminal will operate 24/7, supplying conventional, low-carbon and circular cementitious materials through five high-capacity loading heads.

An experienced leader in the heavy building materials sector, Mr Patel is recognised for improving large-scale industrial operations. Holcim says his appointment underlines its commitment to operational excellence as it expands its UK manufacturing and import capabilities.

Returning to Holcim after senior roles at Heidelberg Materials, including works manager at Purfleet, Mr Patel also plans to champion STEM education locally, working with schools and colleges to promote careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Strategically located on the Thames, Tilbury Cement Works will improve supply chain efficiency, reduce transport emissions and support construction demand across London and the South East.