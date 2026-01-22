Advertisement

Vicat Group has successfully completed its transaction with the shareholders of Cimento Planalto (Ciplan), securing a majority stake of 64.74 per cent in the Brazilian cement producer. The acquisition marks an important milestone in Vicat’s strategy of targeted external growth and geographic diversification.

The transaction was structured through a reserved capital increase of EUR295m, with the proceeds primarily used to repay the majority of Ciplan’s existing debt. The operation was financed through debt, strengthening Ciplan’s balance sheet and supporting its future development.

Ciplan operates a modern cement production facility located near Brasília, with a total installed cement capacity of 3.2Mta. The company benefits from high-quality, abundant mineral resources and an integrated industrial footprint that includes nine ready-mixed concrete plants and five quarries, two of which are dedicated to aggregates.

Through this acquisition, Vicat enters a new emerging market offering strong long-term growth prospects. To fully capitalise on the Brazilian construction market’s potential, Vicat will rely on Ciplan’s high-performing industrial assets, solid market position and strong brand, reinforcing the Group’s ambition to expand its international presence and create sustainable value.