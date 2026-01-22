Advertisement

BUA Cement Plc has signed an agreement with CBMI Construction to build a new 3Mta ultra-modern cement production line at its Sokoto plant, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The US$240m project covers the new production line, a dedicated power plant and supporting infrastructure, and will raise BUA Cement’s total installed capacity to 20Mta on completion.

The agreement builds on BUA Cement’s 15-year partnership with CBMI, which has already delivered cement production lines totalling 14Mta across BUA’s operations in Obu, Edo State, and Sokoto. Construction of the new Sokoto Line 6 is scheduled to be completed within 20 months.

Strategically located, the Sokoto plant is the only cement facility in Nigeria’s North-West, providing efficient access to domestic markets as well as landlocked neighbouring countries. This position strengthens BUA Cement’s ability to support regional infrastructure development with reliable supplies of locally produced cement.

In parallel, BUA Cement is developing a 700tpd mini LNG plant in Kogi State, due for completion later this year. The facility will supply clean and reliable energy to both the new Sokoto line and existing operations, improving efficiency and reducing emissions.

BUA Cement said the investment aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and underscores its commitment to capacity expansion, job creation and sustainable industrial growth.