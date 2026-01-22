Pakistan recorded a mixed trend in cement and clinker exports during the first half of FY26 (July–December 2025), according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Export earnings reached US$173.16m, up 3.40 per cent from US$167.47m in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, export volumes declined by 5.84 per cent YoY to 4.417Mt, compared with 4.691Mt a year earlier. In local currency terms, export revenues increased by 4.92 per cent to PKR48.85bn (US$174.5m).

Monthly data for December 2025 showed a short-term rebound. Cement and clinker exports rose to US$22.03m, equivalent to 561,422t, compared with US$16.61m and 415,150t in November 2025. This represents a month-on-month increase of 32.61 per cent in value and 35.23 per cent in volume.

Despite the monthly improvement, YoY performance in December remained weak. In December 2024, exports totalled US$31.89m and 952,067t, indicating a YoY decline of 30.92 per cent in export value and 41.03 per cent in volume in December 2025.

A recent report by Spectrum Securities Ltd attributes the overall export slowdown to the closure of the Pakistan–Afghanistan border since mid-October, which has disrupted exports to Afghanistan. Northern producers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Cherat Cement, Fauji Cement, Kohat Cement and Lucky Cement, have been most affected, while southern producers such as Maple Leaf Cement, Pioneer Cement and DG Khan Cement continue to benefit from offshore export markets.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan