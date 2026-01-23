Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed a 9 January order issued by the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MC) directing the closure and demolition of UltraTech Cement Ltd’s ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant at Naurangpur village. The court has also sought a response from the Haryana government by 25 February.

The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Harsh Bunger while hearing a petition filed by UltraTech Cement challenging the municipal corporation’s directive. The MC had instructed the company to immediately halt operations at the RMC plant and to ensure its demolition within seven days.

According to the plea, the municipal corporation based its decision on the claim that the change of land use (CLU) approval granted by the Haryana Department of Urban and Town Planning was for setting up a factory and did not explicitly permit the operation of a ready-mix plant, thereby constituting a violation of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.