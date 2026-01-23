Advertisement

Century Peak Cement Manufacturing Corp (CPCMC), the cement arm of listed Century Peak Holdings Corp, has strengthened its position in the Philippine cement market following the start of commercial distribution in the Visayas in 2023. The company operates a cement plant in Pinamungajan, Cebu, equipped with its own pier, enabling efficient barge shipments to island markets across the archipelago.

Century Peak Holdings formally disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange in early 2023 that CPCMC had commenced cement distribution, marking the group’s entry into manufacturing alongside its established mining and related businesses. Since then, the company has focused on building a presence in regional markets outside Luzon.

CPCMC has been promoting an application-specific cement product range for both household and structural uses, emphasising the importance of selecting appropriate cement mixes as construction activity is expected to recover through 2026. The company reiterated this guidance recently, targeting builders involved in new residential projects and large-scale structural works.

Environmental and supply-chain considerations have also shaped CPCMC’s strategy. Public disclosures show the company has secured an environmental compliance certificate for its cement and power plant project and is exploring the use of alternative raw materials and locally sourced inputs to lower clinker factors, reduce emissions and manage production costs.