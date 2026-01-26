Advertisement

CES Angola will inaugurate its new cement plant on 30 January in the municipality of Sequele, Icolo and Bengo, following an investment of US$25m aimed at strengthening the country’s cement industry.

The facility will produce cement under the UNICIMENTO brand with an initial production capacity of 600,000tpa. The project is expected to create around 200 direct jobs, supporting local employment and industrial development in the region.

In addition to cement grinding operations, a clinker production line is currently under construction at the site. The clinker unit is scheduled to be completed in October, which will further enhance the plant’s self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported clinker.

Once fully operational, the CES Angola project is expected to contribute to improved domestic cement supply, support infrastructure development and reinforce Angola’s efforts to expand local manufacturing capacity.