UltraTech Cement reported a strong financial and operational performance for the quarter, supported by higher volumes, improved margins and steady progress on capacity expansion.

Consolidated net sales rose 23 per cent YoY to INR215,060m (US$2348m) compared with INR175,550m in the corresponding period last year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax increased to INR40510m from INR31,420m, while normalised profit after tax rose to INR17,920m from INR13,590m. Following the implementation of the new Labour Code from 21 November 2025, the company recognised a one-time exceptional expense of INR880m for additional gratuity and leave encashment obligations, resulting in reported PAT of INR17,250m.

Operationally, capacity utilisation improved to 77 per cent, up from 72 per cent a year earlier. Domestic grey cement volumes grew 29.4 per cent, excluding India Cements and Kesoram, while the UltraTech brand recorded growth of 22.3 per cent. Operating EBITDA per tonne increased to INR1051, compared with INR911/t last year. India Cements posted sales volumes of 2.59Mt, up 25 per cent, and is progressing towards targeted profitability.

During the quarter, UltraTech commissioned 1.8Mta of new cement capacity, lifting global capacity to 194.06Mta. The company spent INR23,570m on capex and reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.08x. Sustainability efforts also advanced, with 14MW of new waste heat recovery capacity added, taking total WHRS capacity to 383MW and green power to 42.1 per cent of the energy mix.