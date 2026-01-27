Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam advanced 17 per cent YoY to 7.265Mt in December 2025 while MoM there was a five per cent increase, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total VICEM saw a 16 per cent increase to 2.205Mt while for other VNCA-affiliated companies there was an 11 per cent YoY uptick to 1.245Mt. Non-members saw dispatches advance by 20 per cent to 3.815Mt YoY in December 2025.

Exports saw a 67 per cent YoY increase to 3.758Mt in December 2025, driven by a 192 per cent surge in clinker exports to 1.873Mt. VICEM clinker exports increased to 141,661t while non-members saw a 182 per cent increase to 1.731Mt. There were no clinker exports from other VNCA-affiliated companies.

In terms of cement exports, a 17 per cent YoY increase was reported to 1.885Mt. VICEM saw a six per cent uptick in cement exports to 131,088t while other VNCA members reported a three per cent YoY drop to 264,364t. Non-members expanded their cement exports by 23 per cent YoY to 1.489Mt.



Full-year 2025

In the January-December 2025 74.594Mt of cement were dispatched in Vietnam, up 12 per cent YoY. VICEM dispatches increased by 14.3 per cent YoY to 20.827Mt while other VNCA members improved their dispatches by 11.9 per cent YoY to 13.212Mt. Dispatches by non-members saw a 11.1 per cent increase to 40.555Mt in 2025 when compared with the previous year.

Approximately 37.411Mt of cement and clinker left Vietnam for overseas customers in 2025, representing a 26 per cent increase when compared with 2024. Clinker exports were up 64 per cent YoY to 15.644Mt. Of this total, VICEM saw a four per cent uptick in clinker exports to 844,623t, but other VNCA members noted a 14 per cent YoY drop to 285,168t. The majority of clinker exports were carried out by non-members, who reported a 72 per cent advance in volumes to 14.514Mt in 2025. Bangladesh was the largest importer of Vietnamese cement, followed by Côte d’Ivoire and the Philippines at some distance.

Meanwhile, cement exports saw an eight per cent boost to 21.768Mt in 2025 when compared with 2024, driven by a 20 per cent increase in cement exports by non-members, who exported 16.987Mt. However, VICEM cement exports dropped by 37 per cent YoY to 1.794Mt and other VNCA members saw cement exports slip by five per cent YoY to 2.987Mt. The Philippines had the largest off-take of Vietnamese cement in 2025, followed by the USA as a close second and Singapore at a distance.