Holcim has invested in Norway-listed Capsol Technologies to support the scaling of advanced post-combustion carbon capture as part of its decarbonisation roadmap.

The investment focuses on Capsol’s hot potassium carbonate (HPC) technology, a mature and energy-efficient chemical absorption process used to remove CO 2 from flue gases. Holcim said the technology will complement its existing portfolio of decarbonisation solutions and support progress toward producing near-zero cement at scale.

According to Holcim, the partnership builds on a CapsolGo® demonstration project carried out at its Dotternhausen cement plant in Germany in 2025. The company aims to combine its cement manufacturing and on-site carbon capture expertise with Capsol’s HPC system to improve capture efficiency and heat recovery.

Ram Muthu, head of operational excellence at Holcim, said the investment provides “an additional lever to advance decarbonization and drive profitable growth,” adding that it brings the group closer to scaling near-zero cement production.

Capsol chief executive Wendy Lam said the collaboration deepens an existing relationship between the two companies and supports Holcim’s ambitions to deliver near-zero cement for customers.

The investment has been made through Holcim MAQER Ventures, the group’s corporate venture capital unit, which assesses more than 500 startups each year. Holcim said the move underlines its strategy of using open innovation and targeted investments to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and other low-carbon technologies across its cement operations worldwide.