Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co has announced that it will record an extraordinary loss related to the planned closure of its coal-fired Ako Power Plant.

In a disclosure covering 3QFY25-26, the company said it will book an impairment loss of JPY2.9bn (US$18.76m) on non-current assets associated with the facility. The Ako Power Plant has primarily supplied electricity to the company’s cement operations.

The decision follows a review of the expected introduction of Japan’s emissions trading scheme (GX-ETS). At a board meeting held on the same day, the company resolved to discontinue operation of the coal-fired plant by the end of March 2026.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement said the impact of the impairment has already been reflected in its full-year earnings forecast for the year ending 31 March 2026, which was announced on 11 November 2025.