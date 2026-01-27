Advertisement

Tabuk Cement Co of Saudi Arabia has appointed Yazid Al-Shathri as chairman and Tareq Alangari as vice-chairman, following a board decision taken on 26 January, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The newly formed board also includes Ali Al-Qahtani, Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi, Abdul-Ilah Al-Tunisi, Musaed Al-Shathri and Mohsen Al-Fahadi.

Tabuk Cement said it has constituted several board committees as part of the new governance structure. The nominations and remunerations committee will comprise Mohsen Al-Fahadi, Yazid Al-Shathri and Musaed Al-Shathri, while the executive committee will include Yazid Al-Shathri, Ali Al-Qahtani, Mohsen Al-Fahadi and Abdul-Ilah Al-Tunisi.

In addition, the governance committee has been formed with Mohsen Al-Fahadi, Abdulmohsen Al-Otaibi and Musaed Al-Shathri as members. Amal Redaa was appointed as board secretary.