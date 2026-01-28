Advertisement

Lucky Cement Ltd has reported a solid financial performance for 2QFY26 and the first half of FY26, as disclosed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Profit before tax for the half year rose sharply to PKR31.5bn (US£113.1m), compared with PKR21.1bn in the same period last year, driven by stronger gross margins from operations and higher dividend and other income. After-tax profit increased by 67.9 per cent to PKR23.2bn, up from PKR13.8bn a year earlier.

The company delivered a resilient performance in the domestic market, with local sales volumes rising 12.5 per cent to 3.4Mt in 1HFY26, broadly in line with industry growth of 13.7 per cent. Export volumes declined 16.5 per cent to 1.5Mt, reflecting a normalisation following exceptionally strong exports last year. Overall, total sales volumes recorded a modest increase of 1.5 per cent.

Lucky Cement’s foreign cement operations in Iraq and Congo continued to support profitability, benefiting from improved margins. In Iraq, a new grinding plant has commenced commercial operations, lifting grinding capacity at the Samawah facility to 2.5Mta.

The company is also advancing sustainability and efficiency initiatives, including plans to add 15MW of solar power capacity at its Karachi plant, taking total installed solar capacity to 89.3MW. In addition, UTTS (UC3) technology has been commissioned on two production lines, reducing coal consumption and optimising clinker output, with plans to extend the technology across the remaining lines.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan