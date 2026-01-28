Advertisement

Cimpor has announced plans to reactivate its cement factory on the island of Santo Antão, Cape Verde, in June, following an investment of EUR6.75m aimed at significantly boosting production capacity. Once operational, the upgraded facility is expected to triple output to around 9tph.

According to the company, the project was initially conceived as a refurbishment but later evolved into a full-scale modernisation of production conditions. This shift resulted in the acquisition and installation of an entirely new cement facility, reflecting a broader and more ambitious scope than originally planned.

The investment exceeds more than double the initial budget estimate and places strong emphasis on advanced technology and automation to improve operational efficiency and reliability. An operational testing phase is scheduled to begin in April, ahead of the plant’s planned restart in June.

Cimpor highlighted that the complexity of the project, combined with challenges related to recruiting skilled labour in the region, underscores the strategic importance of the investment. The restart of the Santo Antão plant is expected to strengthen local cement supply and support construction activity on the island.

The announcement comes as Cimpor marks 20 years of operations in Cape Verde, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country and to upgrading its industrial footprint through modern, efficient production facilities.